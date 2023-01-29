Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

