Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,657 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.3 %

DAR opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

