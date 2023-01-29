Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 276,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

