Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

FDX stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $186.84. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $256.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

