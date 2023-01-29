Jump Financial LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.47.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer Company Profile

SAM opened at $392.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 183.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $454.11.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

