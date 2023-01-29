Personal Capital Advisors Corp Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 22.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 134.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Down 1.5 %

INFY stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

