Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 52.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Union by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 41.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $14.18 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.