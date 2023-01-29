Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the second quarter worth $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the second quarter worth $501,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth $1,255,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

ITAQU stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

