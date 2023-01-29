Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $333,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FE opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

