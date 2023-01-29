Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

