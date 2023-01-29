Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

