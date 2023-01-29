Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 150.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

