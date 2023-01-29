Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $228.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.95. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

