Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 188,749 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,749 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.12% of Oatly Group worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 257.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.
Oatly Group Trading Up 5.9 %
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
