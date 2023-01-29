Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pool by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Pool by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

POOL stock opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

