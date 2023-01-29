Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,042 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.