Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

