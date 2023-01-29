Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

