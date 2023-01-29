Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

