Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.