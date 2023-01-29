SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

