Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

