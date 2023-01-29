Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 16,425 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GE opened at $83.23 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,774.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

