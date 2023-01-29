Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 3,243 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of XPO worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.