Empirical Finance LLC Invests $234,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $341.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $496.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.