Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $72.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.02.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

