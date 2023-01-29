Empirical Finance LLC Invests $239,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Abiomed by 96.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Abiomed by 3,680.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.28.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

