Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

