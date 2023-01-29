Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 647 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its position in CarMax by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 216.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax Stock Performance

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $114.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

