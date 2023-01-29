Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $250.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

