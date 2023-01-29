Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 143,782 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1,913.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $92.73 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.