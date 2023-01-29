Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.37 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.04.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

