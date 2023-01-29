Prudential Financial Inc. Has $14.83 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.49 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

