Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329,533 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $57.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

