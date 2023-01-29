Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,011 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

ATO opened at $115.95 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

