ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.43. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 43,875 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.