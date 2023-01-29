Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 830 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.09 and a 200-day moving average of $245.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $342.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

