Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $583.98

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 583.98 ($7.23) and traded as high as GBX 673.20 ($8.33). Informa shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.30), with a volume of 1,741,782 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INF. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 725 ($8.98) to GBX 765 ($9.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.92) to GBX 650 ($8.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 712.86 ($8.83).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 628.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 584.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,466.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

