Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Clorox worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Clorox stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $169.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

