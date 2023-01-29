QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.54

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $15.33. QuinStreet shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 205,768 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

