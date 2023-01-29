Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.06. 299,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 263,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.
