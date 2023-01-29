Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Amcor worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amcor Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

