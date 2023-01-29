Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.31

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.31 and traded as high as $40.57. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 7,923,812 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

