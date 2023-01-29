Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Amcor worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

