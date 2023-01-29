Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 100,786 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,786 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

