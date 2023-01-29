Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

