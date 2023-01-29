Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 505 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $44.14 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

