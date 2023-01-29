Personal Capital Advisors Corp Reduces Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,525 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

