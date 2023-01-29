Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

