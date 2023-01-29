Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Lessened by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Trading Down 0.7 %

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.22. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $257.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

